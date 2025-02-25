Champions Trophy 2025: Rain delays Australia-South Africa game

The hotly-anticipated AUS vs SA game of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Rawalpindi faced a delay due to intermittent showers in the city on Tuesday.

Having won their opening games, Australia and South Africa will look to win the game to secure a spot in the final-four stage of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

However, rain played a spoilsport as ground staff covered the pitch and the toss for the AUS vs SA game was delayed at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

As per earlier weather forecasts, Rawalpindi was expected to experience a cloudy and cool day with intermittent afternoon showers.

In case of a washout, both Australia and South Africa will share the two points from the AUS vs SA.

It is to be noted here that Australia began their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a remarkable victory over England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

South Africa secured a 107-run victory over Afghanistan in their opening game after posting 315/6 and bowling out Afghanistan for 208.

Australia squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short and Adam Zampa. (Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly)

South Africa squad:

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Corbin Bosch.