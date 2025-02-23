WATCH: Smith responds to question about Josh Inglis’s English passport

Australia wicketkeeping batter Josh Inglis smashed a fiery unbeaten ton to help his side beat England in their opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore.

The right-handed batter looked on song as Australia were put to chase a daunting 352-run target at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Josh Inglis remained unbeaten on 120 off 86 balls as Australia secured a five-wicket win over England, the highest successful chase ever in any 50-over ICC event.

Following the game Australia captain Steve Smith lauded Josh Inglis and Alex Carey for their match-winning efforts in the Champions Trophy 2025 game.

“The two keepers have been batting beautifully, in great form, Josh didn’t get out of second gear, shots all around the ground,” he said during a post-match talk.

Read more: Josh Inglis’s incredible ton powers Australia to seal record win over England

When asked if the Yorkshire-born Inglis still has an England passport, Steve Smith responded by saying, “I don’t know if Josh still has an English passport, but he’s not going anywhere.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Steve Smith revealed that dew played an important role in their record-breaking chase in the Champions Trophy 2025 game against their archrivals.

“I think 350 is a big total in any one-day game – but we trained here at night for the last couple of days and it got really dewy around 7.30 – 8 o’clock. So we sort of knew that was in our favour during the run chase and if we could take it deep enough, it would be tough for the bowlers at the back end,” the Australia captain said.

With his ton in the game against England, Josh Inglis has become only the fourth Australian to score centuries in all three formats alongside Glenn Maxwell, Shane Watson and David Warner.

The wicketkeeping batter was born in Leeds and moved to Australia when he was 14 and still follows Coventry City’s football results.