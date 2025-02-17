Champions Trophy 2025: Australian cricket team arrives in Pakistan

LAHORE: The Australian cricket team has arrived in Pakistan to participate in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy 2025.

A 17-member squad, including coaches, captain Steve Smith, and support staff, landed in Lahore after traveling from Colombo via Dubai.

Captain Pat Cummins (ankle), Josh Hazlewood (hip), and all-rounder Mitch Marsh (back) are not part of the Australian squad.

Australia will kick off its Champions Trophy campaign against arch-rivals England on February 22 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off on 19 February, with host and defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the curtain-raiser in Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

The eight-team tournament will consist of 15 matches over 19 days and will take place in Pakistan and Dubai.

In Pakistan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will be the three venues to host Champions Trophy 2025 matches. Each Pakistan venue will feature three group games apiece, with Lahore hosting the second semi-final.

Lahore will also host the final on 9 March unless India qualifies, in which case it will be played in Dubai.

Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days. The three group matches involving India, as well as the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.