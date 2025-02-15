ICC announces Champions Trophy 2025 broadcast details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared broadcast details for the Champions Trophy 2025, set to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19.

The eight-team tournament will be played across Pakistan and UAE, with the tournament opener between Pakistan and New Zealand set for February 19 in Karachi.

The ICC has now revealed how fans in more than 80 territories can watch the Champions Trophy 2025 games.

“Fans in more than 80 territories can watch via ICC.tv and free audio of all 15 matches is available via the ICC match centre globally. The fans can also check the live ball-by-ball commentary on icc-cricket.com,” as per the ICC.

Fans will also be able to listen to live radio broadcasts of all matches for free at the match centre on the ICC website and app.

Pakistan cricket team fans can watch the Champions Trophy 2025 games on TV on PTV and Ten Sports while HUM 106.2FM will live radio broadcast the games.

Additionally, Myco and Tamasha app will broadcast the game live for fans in Pakistan.

Broadcast Details for Champions Trophy 2025(TV and Digital):

India: JioStar (Live streaming on Jio Hotstar, Television coverage on Star and Network 18 channels)

Pakistan: PTV and Ten Sports, Streaming options: Myco and Tamasha app

UAE: CricLife Max and CricLife Max2, Streaming option: STARZPLAY

UK: Live broadcasting on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Digital coverage via SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

USA and Canada: WillowTV, Streaming on Willow by Cricbuzz app (Hindi coverage available)

Caribbean: ESPNCaribbean on TV, Streaming via ESPN Play Caribbean app

Australia: PrimeVideo (coverage available in Hindi too)

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ, digital coverage via Now and SkyGo app.

South Africa and sub-Saharan territories: SuperSport and SuperSport App

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV and T Sports for linear broadcast, digital via Toffee app

Afghanistan: ATN

Sri Lanka: Maharaja TV (TV1 on Linear), Digital via Sirasa

Radio broadcast details:

UK: BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

India: All India Radio

Pakistan: HUM 106.2FM

UAE: Talk 100.3FM and Big 106.2

Bangladesh: Radio Shadhin 92.4 and Radio Bhumi 92.8

Sri Lanka: Lakhanda Radio