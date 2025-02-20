WATCH: Axar Patel misses hat-trick during BAN v IND CT 2025 match

Indian spinner Axar Patel missed a hat-trick during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

India are playing their games in Dubai after the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan which is hosting the Champions Trophy 2025.

The left-arm spinner dismissed Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim off the second and third deliveries of the ninth over before India captain Rohit Sharma dropped an easy catch in the slips off the fourth ball to deny Axar Patel his hat-trick.

Read more: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat first against India

Jaker Ali got a thick outside edge but Rohit couldn’t hold on to the catch.

The Indian skipper hit the turf three or four times in frustration after spilling the chance and was also seen apologising to Axar, who could only offer a wry smile in return.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.

PLAYING XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.