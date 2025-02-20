web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 20, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat first against India

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

DUBAI: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the second match of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Thursday.

The sides will look to start their campaign on a high note before India take on Pakistan on February 23 while Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan to face the hosts in Rawalpindi on February 24.

India are playing their games in Dubai after the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan which is hosting the Champions Trophy 2025.

PLAYING XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.