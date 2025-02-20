Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat first against India

DUBAI: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the second match of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Thursday.

The sides will look to start their campaign on a high note before India take on Pakistan on February 23 while Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan to face the hosts in Rawalpindi on February 24.

India are playing their games in Dubai after the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan which is hosting the Champions Trophy 2025.

PLAYING XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.