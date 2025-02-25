England’s star all-rounder ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025

England’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign suffered a major setback as their star all-rounder Brydon Carse has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

Carse sustained an injury to his left toe during England’s opening game against Australia on Saturday in Lahore.

The 29-year-old all-rounder had missed the last two ODIs against India due to injury, however, he featured in the Champions Trophy 2025 game against Australia.

Brydon Carse struggled in the opening game and gave away 69 runs in his seven overs against the arch-rivals.

England have brought in spinner Rehan Ahmed to replace Brydon Carse following his toe injury as they look to secure a spot in the last-four stage.

Read more: Josh Inglis’s incredible ton powers Australia to seal record win over England

Rehan Ahmed has featured in six ODIs for England, picking up 10 wickets.

England are placed in Group B alongside Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

They lost their opening game to Australia after wicketkeeping batter Josh Inglis’s ton powered a historic 352-run chase.

England will face Afghanistan in their second game at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 26 while their final group-stage game against South Africa is scheduled for March 1 in Karachi.

England Squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed.