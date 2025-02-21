What did Fakhar Zaman say to Mohammad Amir about his injury?

Pakistan’s opening batter Fakhar Zaman, who got injured in the opening match of Champions Trophy 2025, has updated his former teammate Mohammad Amir on the status of his injury over a phone call.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Mohammad Amir revealed that he shares a close friendship with Fakhar Zaman, having spent a month and a half together during ILT20.

Amir reached out Fakhar Zaman to inquire whether the batter’s injury issue was related to his knee or back.

According to the fast bowler, Fakhar Zaman clarified that he is suffering from a side strain injury, which could sideline him from cricket for two months. Even if he recovers, he is likely to return only towards the end of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the left-arm pacer added.

Amir further shared that during their morning conversation, the left-handed batter mentioned experiencing mild coughing that worsens his pain and causes breathing difficulties.

The pacer explained that side strain injuries typically take six weeks to heal, followed by a rehabilitation phase.

It is worth noting that Fakhar Zaman sustained the injury during Champions Trophy 2025 opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand while fielding near the boundary.

Although he later came out to bat at number four, he was visibly in discomfort after playing a shot.

Pertinent to note here that Fakhar Zaman is the second opener who got injured in recent days as Saim Ayub was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury during the South Africa tour.

Meanwhile, Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq has replaced the explosive batter in the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.