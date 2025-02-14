New Zealand make eleventh hour change in CT 2025 squad

Pacer Jacob Duffy has replaced injured Ben Sears in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The like-for-like replacement was confirmed by the ICC on Friday after the approval of the Event Technical Committee of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Duffy comes into the squad as Ben Sears was ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

Pacer Jacob Duffy has represented New Zealand in 10 ODIs following his debut in 2022.

The 30-year-old has bagged 18 wickets so far in his ODI career at an average of 25.94 and an economy of 6.25.

The pacer last played for the side in January in a game against Sri Lanka in Hamilton.

In that game, Jacob Duffy took two wickets while conceding 30 runs in the game.

Pertinent to note here that teams can add a player to their squad only after receiving approval from the Event Technical Committee of CT 2025.

The committee for the Champions Trophy 2025 includes Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket), Sarah Edgar (ICC Interim Head of Events), Usman Wahla (PCB Director – International Cricket Operations) and Shaun Pollock (Independent Representative).

New Zealand are set to begin their CT 2025 campaign in the tournament opener against host Pakistan on February 19 in Karachi.

The two sides are currently preparing to face off in the tri-nation series final at the same venue.

New Zealand Squad for CT 2025:

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young and Jacob Duffy.