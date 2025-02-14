New Zealand coach shares update on Rachin ahead of tri-series final

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has shared a major fitness update on batter Rachin Ravindra ahead PAK vs NZ tri-nation series final.

Ravindra left the field bloodied after losing sight of the bowl while going for a catch off spinner Michael Bracewell in a game against Pakistan in Lahore on February 8.

The ball struck the New Zealand batter in the forehead and he was left bloodied.

Following the game, New Zealand Cricket said that the batter sustained a ‘laceration’ to the forehead, however, he was ‘otherwise well.’

Now, head coach Gary Stead has said that Rachin Ravindra will need more time to return to the field as he still has a headache.

“Rachin obviously got that nasty blow in Lahore to the forehead. The pleasing thing is he’s progressing well. So, we are following HIA protocols at the moment. He’s had a headache for a few days, but that’s subsiding, which is really good news,” he said in a video released by New Zealand Cricket.

Stead revealed that Ravindra returned to the nets and ‘hit a few balls tonight for the first time.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLACKCAPS (@blackcapsnz)

“But it’s still a few more steps for him to go through before he would be considered fit for play,” Stead said.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand coach did not specify whether Rachin Ravindra will be available for the PAK vs NZ tri-nation series final.

Pertinent to note here that New Zealand and Pakistan faced off in the tri-nation series opener in Lahore as the tourists beat Pakistan by 78 runs.

New Zealand and Pakistan then went on to win their respective games against South Africa to set up a PAK vs NZ tri-nation series final.

The two sides are set to face off in the ultimate game of the series today (Feb 14) in Karachi.