New Zealand Cricket issues update on Rachin Ravindra’s injury

The New Zealand Cricket has provided a fitness update on opening batter Rachin Ravindra who was struck in the forehead during the PAK vs NZ game of the tri-nation series.

The incident happened in the 38th over of the second innings when Rachin Ravindra lost sight of the bowl while going for a catch off Michael Bracewell.

The ball struck the New Zealand batter in the forehead and he was left bloodied.

Following the PAK vs NZ game, New Zealand Cricket said that Ravindra sustained a ‘laceration’ to the forehead, however, he was ‘otherwise well.’

“[Rachin] Ravindra was forced from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball attempting a catch in the 38th over. He sustained a laceration to the forehead which has been addressed and treated at the ground, but is otherwise well. He came through his first HIA (Head Injury Assessment) well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes,” the board said in a statement.

The latest incident has added to New Zealand’s already injury concerns as lead pacer Lockie Fergusons suffered a hamstring injury during the ILT20 in the UAE.

Ahead of the PAK vs NZ game in the tri-nation series, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that the side was waiting on the results of the pacer’s injury.

“Lockie had a scan yesterday [Thursday] in the UAE. We’ve got the images here and [we are] waiting for our radiologist to give us a report on the extent of it,” the New Zealand coach added.

Pertinent to note here that New Zealand beat Pakistan by 78 runs in the opening PAK vs NZ game of the tri-nation series on Saturday.

Batting first, Glenn Phillips scored a fiery unbeaten ton after Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell’s fifties to power New Zealand to 330 over the loss of six wickets.

Chasing 331, Pakistan were bowled out for 252 in 47.5 overs at Gaddafi Stadium.