Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah ‘to meet’ ICC officials today

Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah is likely to meet International Cricket Council (ICC) officials in Dubai today to discuss the ‘deadlock’ on Champions Trophy 2025, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is reaching Dubai today, where he is expected to meet ICC officials.

The meeting is expected to break the ice regarding Champions Trophy 2025.

Later, a telephonic contact with the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is also expected, the sources said.

Earlier this month, the BCCI conveyed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not send its team for the event, scheduled in Pakistan in the February-March window in 2025.

Later, reports said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on the directives from the government, wrote to the ICC in which it rejected a hybrid model for the tournament.

In its letter, the PCB also sought clarification on BCCI’s refusal to tour Pakistan, leading the ICC to ask for India’s reasons for refusing to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, reports said that the broadcasters urged the ICC to immediately release the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The schedule was set to be released on November 12 but was delayed as the Indian government refused to send its team to Pakistan for the event.

It is worth mentioning here that the broadcasting rights, awarded to broadcasters until 2027 for a record $3 billion, hinge largely on the popularity of marquee matches, particularly between Pakistan and India, which consistently draw the highest viewership.

The early release of the schedule would aid broadcasters in maximizing their promotional and commercial planning for these high-stakes events.