Champions Trophy 2025: Kuldeep Yadav excited to play in Pakistan

India’s wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has expressed his excitement over the possibility of playing in Pakistan during the Champions Trophy 2025.

The eight-team tournament is scheduled in Pakistan during February-March next year.

However, India’s participation in the tournament is still uncertain with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) representatives saying the Indian government will decide whether to send their national team to Pakistan.

During a recent event in Australia, Kuldeep Yadav was asked about his views on touring Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The 29-year-old responded by saying that he would love to play in Pakistan.

“As cricketers, we will play wherever we are sent. I have never been to Pakistan before, so I am excited. The Pakistani people are great, and whenever we get the chance, we will definitely go and play there,” Yadav said.

Earlier this month, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah opened up about the possibility of the Indian team visiting Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, Jay Shah was questioned about the possibility of India visiting Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

“No decision has been finalised yet,” he said while emphasising that the BCCI would evaluate the situation and make the call at appropriate time.

“No stand as of now. We will cross the bridge when it comes,” Jay Shah stated.

It is worth noting here that several Indian media outlets had reported that the Indian team will not be visiting Pakistan for the upcoming ICC event.

Reports claimed that the BCCI has formally proposed Dubai and Sri Lanka as potential venues for hosting India’s matches.

India has been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025, while Group B includes Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

India has not travelled to Pakistan since the Asia Cup in 2008 due to the long-standing political tensions between the two neighbouring countries.