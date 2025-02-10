ICC confirms officials for Champions Trophy 2025 group stages

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the match officials’ schedule for the group-stage games of the Champions Trophy 2025.
According to the ICC, Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid will officiate the tournament opener between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi.
“Joel Wilson will be the TV umpire and Alex Wharf the fourth umpire. Andrew Pycroft will be the match referee,” the ICC said in a statement.
It is worth noting here that the list of match officials for Champions Trophy 2025 will not feature any Indian umpire as per their ‘mutual’ agreement with the ICC.
The full match officials’ schedule for the group stages:
Pakistan v New Zealand, 19 February – Karachi
On-field umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid
TV umpire: Joel Wilson
Fourth umpire: Alex Wharf
Referee: Andrew Pycroft
Bangladesh v India, 20 February – Dubai
On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock and Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Fourth umpire: Michael Gough
Referee: David Boon
Read more: ‘Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke’: Champions Trophy 2025 anthem revealed
Afghanistan v South Africa, 21 February – Karachi
On-field umpires: Alex Wharf and Rodney Tucker
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Fourth umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Australia v England, 22 February – Lahore
On-field umpires: Joel Wilson and Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Fourth umpire: Ahsan Raza
Referee: Andrew Pycroft
Pakistan v India, 23 February – Dubai
On-field umpires: Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Michael Gough
Fourth umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Referee: David Boon
Bangladesh v New Zealand, 24 February – Rawalpindi
On-field umpires: Ahsan Raza and Kumar Dharmasena
TV umpire: Rodney Tucker
Fourth umpire: Joel Wilson
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Australia v South Africa, 25 February – Rawalpindi
On-field umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Alex Wharf
Fourth umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Referee: Andrew Pycroft
Afghanistan v England, 26 February – Lahore
On-field umpires: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Ahsan Raza
Fourth umpire: Rodney Tucker
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Pakistan v Bangladesh, 27 February – Rawalpindi
On-field umpires: Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Fourth umpire: Richard Illingworth
Referee: David Boon
Afghanistan v Australia, 28 February – Lahore
On-field umpires: Alex Wharf and Kumar Dharmasena
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Fourth umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Referee: Andrew Pycroft
South Africa v England, 1 March – Karachi
On-field umpires: Rodney Tucker and Ahsan Raza
TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid
Fourth umpire: Joel Wilson
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
New Zealand v India, 2 March – Dubai
On-field umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Fourth umpire: Paul Reiffel
Referee: David Boon