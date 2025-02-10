ICC confirms officials for Champions Trophy 2025 group stages

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the match officials’ schedule for the group-stage games of the Champions Trophy 2025.

According to the ICC, Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid will officiate the tournament opener between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi.

“Joel Wilson will be the TV umpire and Alex Wharf the fourth umpire. Andrew Pycroft will be the match referee,” the ICC said in a statement.

It is worth noting here that the list of match officials for Champions Trophy 2025 will not feature any Indian umpire as per their ‘mutual’ agreement with the ICC.

The full match officials’ schedule for the group stages:

Pakistan v New Zealand, 19 February – Karachi

On-field umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid

TV umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth umpire: Alex Wharf

Referee: Andrew Pycroft

Bangladesh v India, 20 February – Dubai

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock and Paul Reiffel

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth

Fourth umpire: Michael Gough

Referee: David Boon

Afghanistan v South Africa, 21 February – Karachi

On-field umpires: Alex Wharf and Rodney Tucker

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Fourth umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Australia v England, 22 February – Lahore

On-field umpires: Joel Wilson and Chris Gaffaney

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Fourth umpire: Ahsan Raza

Referee: Andrew Pycroft

Pakistan v India, 23 February – Dubai

On-field umpires: Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Fourth umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Referee: David Boon

Bangladesh v New Zealand, 24 February – Rawalpindi

On-field umpires: Ahsan Raza and Kumar Dharmasena

TV umpire: Rodney Tucker

Fourth umpire: Joel Wilson

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Australia v South Africa, 25 February – Rawalpindi

On-field umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Chris Gaffaney

TV umpire: Alex Wharf

Fourth umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Referee: Andrew Pycroft

Afghanistan v England, 26 February – Lahore

On-field umpires: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Joel Wilson

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza

Fourth umpire: Rodney Tucker

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Pakistan v Bangladesh, 27 February – Rawalpindi

On-field umpires: Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel

Fourth umpire: Richard Illingworth

Referee: David Boon

Afghanistan v Australia, 28 February – Lahore

On-field umpires: Alex Wharf and Kumar Dharmasena

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Fourth umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Referee: Andrew Pycroft

South Africa v England, 1 March – Karachi

On-field umpires: Rodney Tucker and Ahsan Raza

TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid

Fourth umpire: Joel Wilson

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

New Zealand v India, 2 March – Dubai

On-field umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Fourth umpire: Paul Reiffel

Referee: David Boon