Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan-hosted tournament breaks records in India

The eight-team Champions Trophy 2025, hosted by Pakistan, has broken multiple viewership records in India.

The tournament, held in Pakistan and Dubai, emerged as the highest-rated multi-nation cricket tournament in India’s history, having surpassed Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by 23 percent, as per the ICC.

“With a total watch time of approximately 250 billion minutes, including 137 billion minutes on Star Sports and 110 billion minutes on JioHotstar, the tournament’s success was driven by several matches to remember, particularly the grand finale between India and New Zealand on 9 March in Dubai,” the ICC said.

The highlight of the Champions Trophy 2025 was the IND vs PAK group-stage clash which became one of the most-watched ODIs in India.

The IND vs PAK game generated over 26 billion minutes of watch-time on TV in the country, surpassing the India-Pakistan match from the Cricket World Cup 2023, with 19.5 billion viewing minutes.

The high-intensity Champions Trophy 2025 game between the archrivals achieved a 10.8 percent higher television rating, and a total of 206 million people watched the game live on TV.

Apart from the clash between Pakistan and India, the final’s viewership reached 122 million on TV and 61 million on JioHotstar.

The ultimate game of the tournament became the second highest-rated ODI in Indian TV history outside of World Cup matches.

The Champions Trophy 2025 final drew 230 million viewers and 53 billion minutes of watch-time across television and digital platforms.

The confirmation of the figures in India came a day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that it was expecting a profit of Rs3 billion, as compared with the initial projection of Rs2 billion.

Amir Mir, advisor to the PCB chairman, said that the PCB would get the revenue generated from gate money and ground fees.