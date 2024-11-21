PCB appoints Sumair Ahmad as Director Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the appointment of Sumair Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer of the PCB, as the Tournament Director for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Commenting on the appointment, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi said that “Sumair is an exceptionally organised professional with a wealth of administrative expertise. Coupled with his unwavering passion for cricket, I am confident he will deliver an unforgettable ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for players, officials and fans alike.”

“The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises to showcase Pakistan’s ability to host world-class cricketing events, welcoming players and fans from around the globe to experience the country’s passion for the game and renowned hospitality”, he added

Earlier this month, the BCCI conveyed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not send its team for the event, scheduled in Pakistan in the February-March window in 2025.

Later, reports said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on the directives from the government, wrote to the ICC in which it rejected a hybrid model for the tournament.

In its letter, the PCB also sought clarification on BCCI’s refusal to tour Pakistan, leading the ICC to ask for India’s reasons for refusing to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, reports said that the broadcasters urged the ICC to immediately release the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The schedule was set to be released on November 12 but was delayed as the Indian government refused to send its team to Pakistan for the event.

It is worth mentioning here that the broadcasting rights, awarded to broadcasters until 2027 for a record $3 billion, hinge largely on the popularity of marquee matches, particularly between Pakistan and India, which consistently draw the highest viewership.

The early release of the schedule would aid broadcasters in maximizing their promotional and commercial planning for these high-stakes events.