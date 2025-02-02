Champions Trophy 2025: Physical tickets to go on sale from Feb 3

The sale of physical tickets for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will open from Monday, 3 February at 15h00 Gulf Standard Time (GST) / 16h00 Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

The physical tickets will be available to fans across 108 TCS centres in 26 cities of Pakistan.

As announced previously, “General stand ticket prices will start from Rs1,000, with more premium seating available from Rs1,500 in different categories including, across the 10 matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi,” the ICC stated in the statement.

Meanwhile, the ICC will provide exclusive early access to members of the ICC Family as they will get a two-hour priority window to purchase tickets for the Champions Trophy 2025 games in Pakistan.

The tickets for the Champions Trophy 2025 final will be made available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

Set to begin on February 19 with Pakistan taking on New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 will take place over 19 days.

The high-intensity PAK vs IND game will be played in Dubai on February 23 after India refused to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament.

The three group matches involving India including PAK v IND, as well as the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.

The Pakistan leg will begin with the tournament opener on February 19 in Karachi and the Dubai leg will start the following day with India taking on Bangladesh.