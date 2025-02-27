Champions Trophy 2025: Where did Pakistan finish on points table?

Pakistan ended at the bottom of Group A in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 after their last group-stage game against Bangladesh was called off due to rain.

The defending champions were awarded one point alongside Bangladesh after their game was abandoned due to persistent rain in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

While the two sides have one point each, Bangladesh finished third in Group A, having a superior net run rate (-0.443) than Pakistan (-1.087) in the Champions Trophy 2025 points table.

The defending champions and hosts had a forgetful outing in the Champions Trophy 2025 as they faced a defeat in the tournament opener against New Zealand on February 19.

The Men in Green sank further on the points table after India handed them a six-wicket defeat in the high-intensity IND vs PAK game on February 23 in Dubai.

The defeat in the IND vs PAK game virtually knocked them out of the tournament alongside Bangladesh who were also defeated by India and New Zealand.

While the two sides were looking to score a consolidating victory in their third and final group-stage game, Rawalpindi weather spoiled their chances as the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Read more: Pakistan remain winless in Champions Trophy 2025 as Bangladesh clash abandoned

Subsequently, Pakistan and Bangladesh were awarded one point each, with Bangladesh finishing above Pakistan due to better net run rate.

Meanwhile, New Zealand and India have qualified for the semi-finals with four points each from their two games of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The two sides will face off on March 2 in Dubai with an aim to secure the top spot in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Following the tournament, Pakistan are set to depart for New Zealand for a white-ball tour later this month.

The side will play five T20Is and three ODIs against New Zealand which has defeated them in three games in a row, including two games in the tri-nation series and the opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025.