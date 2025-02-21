Champions Trophy 2025: Rawalpindi traffic plan issued for matches

RAWALPINDI: City Traffic Police Rawalpindi has announced a traffic management plan to facilitate commuters during the Champions Trophy 2025 matches, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the plan, Murree Road from Faizabad to Double Road will remain completely closed during the arrival and departure of teams at the stadium for Champions Trophy 2025 match scheduled to take place on February 24, 25 and 27.

Traffic from Islamabad will be diverted from Faizabad to Expressway, while commuters traveling between Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be redirected via Chandni Chowk and Rehmanabad.

Furthermore, traffic from Ghausia Chowk will be diverted through Farooq Azam Road and Kuri Road. Stadium Road from Ninth Avenue Chowk to Double Road Turn will remain closed during the match.

Traffic from Ninth Avenue will be redirected to Faizabad, Express way, and IJP Road.

Read more: What did Fakhar Zaman say to Mohammad Amir about his injury?

Vehicles entering Rawalpindi will use Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Peerwadhai Mor, and Chak Madad, while traffic heading toward Ninth Avenue from Rawalpindi will enter via Murree Road and Faizabad.

It is to be noted that New Zealand will take on Bangladesh on February 24 at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

On February 25, clash of the titans will take place as Australia will clash with South Africa in important match of the Champions Trophy 2025.

With a gap of a day, Pakistan will take on Bangladesh on February 27 in their lastgroup stage match.