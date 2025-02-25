Champions Trophy 2025: Semi-final qualification scenario after SA v AUS game result

The Champions Trophy 2025 game between Australia and South Africa was abandoned due to persistent rain in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, leaving Group B wide open for all four teams.

The match was abandoned without even the toss at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as both sides were awarded a point each due to no result.

Following the washout of the AUS vs SA game, South Africa remain at the top of Group B with three points at an NRR of +2.140, while Australia are second with +0.475.

Australia began their campaign with a remarkable victory over England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore while South Africa secured a 107-run victory over Afghanistan in their opening game in Karachi.

As the group stage of the Champions Trophy reaches its climax, the qualification chances of each team in Group B hang in the balance. Here’s a breakdown of what’s at stake for each of the four teams:

South Africa

South Africa are well-positioned to progress, boasting a healthy net run rate (NRR) of +2.140 after their convincing 107-run win over Afghanistan. A victory against England will secure the Protease semifinal spot. Even a loss to England won’t necessarily eliminate them, as long as England don’t win both their remaining games.

Australia

Australia’s fate also remained in their hands as of now. A win against Afghanistan in their final fixture will guarantee their progression to the semis. However, a loss will leave Australia, the winners of 2006 and 2009 editions of the Champions Trophy, relying on South Africa to beat England.

Ranks Teams Played Won Lost N/R Points Net RR 1 South Africa 2 1 0 1 3 +2.140 2 Australia 2 1 0 1 3 +0.475 3 England 1 0 1 0 0 -0.475 4 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 -2.140

England

England faces a do-or-die situation. After losing to Australia, England must win both their remaining games to stay in contention. Their upcoming match against Afghanistan on Wednesday will be crucial for Jos Buttler’s side, as the outcome will impact the fate of all four teams in the group.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan face a daunting task after their heavy loss to South Africa. To stay alive, The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan must win both their remaining games against England and Australia.

Each upcoming game in Group B is effectively a knockout contest, with the qualification hopes of each team hanging precariously in the balance.

It is to be note here that New Zealand and India have already secured their place in last four while host Pakistan and Bangladesh have been eliminated.