Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finalists’ line up completed

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finalists have been confirmed, after India thrashed New Zealand in the final group-stage game of the tournament (today) on Sunday.

India set to face Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday, March 5. New Zealand will take on South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday, March 6.

South Africa topped Group B, with Australia finishing second, just a point behind. India, who finished top of Group A, will play Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on March 5.

The second semi-final will see South Africa face New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 6.

The winners of these two matches will meet in the final on Sunday, March 9, with the venue yet to be confirmed.

It is important to mention here that the full implications of the India’s refusal to play Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan were laid bare on Sunday as Australia and South Africa waited to find out whether they will play their semi-finals in Lahore or Dubai this week.

Political tensions between the neighbours mean India have not played a cricket match in Pakistan since 2008 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were not inclined to change the policy for the Champions Trophy, citing government advice over security issues.

As a result, although the rest of the tournament is taking place in Pakistan, India played all of their group matches in Dubai and will stay put for Tuesday’s semi-final as well as the final next Sunday, if they make it through.