ICC announces Champions Trophy 2025 Team of the Tournament

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced Champions Trophy 2025 Team of the Tournament, including five cricketers from India.

A day earlier, India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final to lift the trophy for a record third time.

Rohit Sharma scored a match-winning fifty as India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The ICC has now announced the Team of the Tournament which includes five Indian players and four players from New Zealand who were runner-ups of the tournament.

The Champions Trophy 2025 Team of the Tournament also includes two players from the Afghanistan cricket team.

Rachin Ravindra, who won the Player of the Tournament award, was picked as the team’s opener.

He scored 251 runs at an average of 62.75. He also hit two tons in the tournament.

Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran has been picked as his opening partner in the Team of the Tournament following his exceptional batting performance in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Zadran made 216 runs at 72 average, including a ton in the team’s three games.

India’s Virat Kohli, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeping batter KL Rahul were also part of the prestigious team.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips is the sixth member of the team followed by Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai at seventh.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner, India’s Mohammed Shami, New Zealand pacer Matt Henry and Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy complete the Champions Trophy 2025 Team of the Tournament.

India allrounder Axar Patel was picked as the 12th player of the team.