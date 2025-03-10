Shoaib Akhtar not happy with PCB’s absence in CT25 presentation ceremony

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed dismay over the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 presentation ceremony, despite being the host country.

In a video statement, Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment, saying, “India has won the ICC Champions Trophy, but one strange thing was noticed that no representative of the Pakistan Cricket Board was present there. Pakistan was hosting this event, and our country was not represented here

Shoaib Akhtar said that the Champions Trophy was a global stage, and it was essential for the PCB to have a presence. He lamented that despite Pakistan’s hosting duties, no PCB member was seen at the ceremony.

“It’s beyond my understanding that Pakistan, being the host country, had no representation at the ceremony. Why no PCB official was present to hand over the trophy,” Shoaib Akhtar added

“Why didn’t anyone from the PCB attend? Why didn’t anyone from the PCB come to present the trophy? This time, think about it. It was a world stage, and you should have been there. Unfortunately, I didn’t see any PCB member there,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

Captain Rohit Sharma scored a match-winning fifty as India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Set to chase 252, India got over the line over the loss of six wickets and six balls to spare to lift the trophy.

With the victory in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, India have now won the tournament for a record third time in history.