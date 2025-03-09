Virat Kohli addresses retirement reports after Champions Trophy triumph

Star India batter Virat Kohli responded to reports about his retirement after India won the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday.

Reports were making rounds on Indian media that Virat Kohli, India captain Rohit Sharma and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja might call time on their ODI career after the tournament.

Several suggested that the three senior Indian players might announce their retirement from the 50-over format as they retired from the T20Is after the T20 World Cup 2024.

Following India’s victory in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, Virat Kohli broke his silence on the reports.

In a post-match interview, the star India batter was asked about his stature in the Indian side and what the team would look like following his retirement.

While he did not indicate his plans for retirement, Kohli mentioned that team India was in great hands.

“I try to speak to these guys as much as possible, try to share my experience, how I’ve been able to play for so long, try to step in wherever I can to help improve their games and yeah, it’s only, as they rightly say, when you leave, you want to leave the place in a better position,” Virat Kohli said.

“That’s our effort, you know, that’s what we’re striving for that when eventually we are finally done at whatever stage, we have a squad that’s ready to take on the world for the next 8-10 years, and these guys definitely have the talent to do so,” he added.

Additionally, India captain Rohit Sharma also did not indicate whether he was planning to retire from the ODIs after guiding his team to a victory in the Champions Trophy 2025.

In a post-match chat, Rohit Sharma discussed his aggressive batting approach in the power play.

“To come out here having the result our way is a great feeling. Very, very happy. (On his approach) It’s obviously not natural to me. When you’re trying to do something different, you need the backing of the team and the management. They were right through with me. In the ODI World Cup as well with Rahul (Dravid) bhai, this is what I spoke to him about, and he was very much okay with it, and now Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) bhai as well,” he said.