New Zealand win toss, elect to bat first against India in Champions Trophy 2025 final

DUBAI: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

India reached the finals by beating Australia by four wickets in the first semi-final played in Dubai while New Zealand booked their spot in the grand finale by beating South Africa in Lahore.

India is playing the Champions Trophy 2025 final with an unchanged team, while NZ team has made one change.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith.

Read more: Ravi Shastri makes massive remarks about New Zealand ahead of CT25 final

In a recent interview with the ICC, Ravi Shastri made his predictions about the Player of the Match of the Champions Trophy 2025 final and the Player of the Tournament.

“Player of the Match, I would go for an all-rounder. I’ll say Axar Patel or Ravindra Jadeja from India. From New Zealand, I think that Glenn Phillips has something up. He might just show flashes of brilliance in the field. He might come and smash a cameo of 40, 50 and probably surprise you by taking a wicket or two,” the former Indian cricketer said.

Ravi Shastri named Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra as three players to play crucial roles for their respective sides.