Champions Trophy 2025: Traffic plan issued for Karachi

Pakistan is all set to defend the title as Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin at the National Stadium today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

The mini-world cup will be played in Karachi, Lahore and Dubai till March 1.

As the city braces for the opening match — marking the beginning of the first ICC event since the 1996 ODI Cricket World Cup hosted by the country — between the national side and New Zealand, traffic police have issued a detailed traffic plan to facilitate cricket fans and commuters.

Both lanes of Sir Shah Suleman Road will remain open for traffic, while the National Coaching Centre and China Ground have been designated for parking.

Heavy traffic will be restricted from Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad No. 10 to Hassan Square, and from PP Chowrangi to University Road, as well as from Karsaz to the Stadium Millennium area.

Additionally, heavy traffic entry is prohibited from New Town Stadium Signal to Hassan Square.

Citizens have been urged not to park their vehicles or motorcycles on service roads or main roads. More than 5,000 personnel from law enforcement agencies have been deployed to ensure security during the event.

Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will be the three venues to host Champions Trophy 2025 matches. Each Pakistan venue will feature three group games apiece, with Lahore hosting the second semi-finl.

Lahore will also host the final on 9 March unless India qualifies, in which case it will be played in Dubai.

Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days. The three group matches involving India, as well as the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.