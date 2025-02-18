England cricket team lands in Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

The England cricket team has arrived in Pakistan to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off on 19 February, with host and defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the curtain-raiser in Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

The squad, led by captain Jos Buttler, landed in Lahore, traveling via Dubai with a 31-member contingent comprising players and staff.

Head coach Brendon McCullum and Managing Director Robert Key have also arrived with the team.

Jos Buttler-led England cricket team arrives in Lahore ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🛬#ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/oQ61QUoRqO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 18, 2025

The team’s opening match is scheduled for February 22 against arch-rivals Australia at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

England will face Afghanistan in its second group-stage clash on February 26, also at Gaddafi Stadium.

The final group match will take place on March 1, where England will compete against South Africa at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Read more: Champions Trophy 2025: Australian cricket team arrives in Pakistan

Earlier,

The Australian cricket team arrived in Pakistan to participate in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy 2025.

A 17-member squad, including coaches, captain Steve Smith, and support staff, landed in Lahore via Dubai.

Captain Pat Cummins (ankle), Josh Hazlewood (hip), and all-rounder Mitch Marsh (back) are not part of the Australian squad.

Australia will kick off its Champions Trophy campaign against arch-rivals England on February 22 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.