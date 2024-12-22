Champions Trophy 2025 : UAE ‘selected as neutral venue’ for PakvInd match

Days after the International Cricket Council (ICC) agreeing to hybrid model presented by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the neutral venue for the tournament has now been reportedly selected.

As per reports quoting sources, United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been selected as the venue for the tournament. The matches of India including the high voltage clash with Pakistan will likely be held in the UAE.

The highly anticipated tournament is scheduled to kick off on February 19, 2025, offering thrilling cricket battles among the world’s leading teams. Hosted by Pakistan, the competition will see eight teams split into two groups. The matches will take place across the venues of Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

On December 19 it was reported that the International Cricket Council (ICC) agreed on a hybrid model that would see India playing its ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches at neutral venues.

According to a Cricinfo report, neutral venues will also be used for Pakistan’s matches in ICC tournaments that India hosts till 2027.

“ESPNcricinfo has seen a resolution with details of the agreement, and which is expected to undergo an ICC board vote, in which during the 2024-2027 event cycle, all matches involving India in an event hosted in Pakistan will be played at a neutral venue, and in return all matches involving Pakistan in an event hosted by India will be played at a neutral venue. This agreement applies to the 2025 men’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan, the 2025 women’s ODI World Cup in India, and the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka,” the report read.