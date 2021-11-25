Chandka medical student Nosheen Kazmi died by hanging, reveals autopsy

LARKANA: Initial post-mortem report into the death of Nosheen Kazmi, a female student of Chandka Medical College, Larkana reveals that her death was caused due to hanging, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The victim’s initial post-mortem report also found no marks of violence on the body.

The final post-mortem report of Nosheen Kazmi will be released after the lab report, said sources.

Examinations postponed

The administration of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana has postponed the examinations of its affiliated medical colleges following the death of a female student.

The examinations of Chandka, Asifa Dental and Benazir College of Nursing colleges have been postponed following a circular issued by the registrar of the SMBBMU Larkana.

The examinations of other medical colleges were also postponed. The colleges include the Institute of Pharmacy, Ghulam Muhammad Mehar Medical College Sukkur.

The hostel of the Chandka Medical College was closed and the female students have been sent back to their homes.

Nosheen Kazmi death

Yesterday, the body of a fourth year’s student in Chandka Medical College had been recovered in a girls’ hostel room.

According to Nosheen Kazmi’s father, he received the information of her daughter’s death via a telephone call. He said that the family will go for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

The body of the student named Nosheen Kazmi was found to be hanged with a rope in the hostel room. Police officials said that they found a suicide note from the scene.

However, it is still unclear if the student had committed suicide or the incident had been a murder. The students of the medical college had demanded a thorough investigation of the incident.

The girls’ hostel number-2 had two years ago also witnessed the dead body of a final year student of Larkana’s dental college, Dr. Nimrita Kumari Chandani. The body of the girl was found in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on September 16, 2019.

