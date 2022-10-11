‘Darlings-Brahmastra crossover’: Mimicry artist has Vijay Varma in splits

Chandni Bhabhda – the viral Alia Bhatt mimic – has recreated her dialogues from two of the latest releases, ‘Darlings’ and ‘Brahmastra’.

Bhabhda, who goes by the name ‘Chandni Mimic’ on social platforms, is best known for her mimicries of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. The artist rose to fame earlier this year when one of her videos of ordering pizza in the actor’s voice broke the internet.

Not only did she manage to successfully pull a prank on the order taker, but also the netizens were absolutely awed by the perfection of her vocal cords in mimicking Bhatt. The fame lead Bhabhda to continue recreating the dialogues and statements by Bhatt and she gave out several viral videos to social media, including the latest “Shivaaaaaa” sequence from ‘Brahmastra’.

Very recently, the mimicry artist has collaborated with actor Vijay Varma – Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’ co-star – for recreating a scene from the Netflix film, with her spin though.

The scene inspired by the heel sequence from the dark comedy, had Chandni warn Varma about how the ‘insult of women’ can be injurious to one’s health. The social media star takes out one of her shoes and attacked the actor’s hand with the heel as originally done by Bhatt in the title.

Chandni later shifted to the dialogues from the last release of Bhatt, ‘Brahmastra’, and voiced out one of the popular dialogues. This ‘Darlings-Brahmastra’ crossover not only amused Varma sitting next to her but also her thousands of followers on the platform.

Have a look at what social users had to say.

Comments