Kartik Aaryan debuts incredible transformation in first poster of ‘Chandu Champion’

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan dropped jaws with his incredible body transformation in the first poster of his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'. To mark a month countdown to the release, the makers of Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion' finally dropped the highly-anticipated character poster of the actor from the sports biopic on Wednesday morning.

In the fresh poster, the A-list actor looks unrecognizable as he debuts a jaw-dropping body transformation, flaunting his chiselled physique in a langot. Sharing the poster on his social media handles, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor wrote, “Champion Aa Raha Hai (Champion is coming)… Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career.”

As per the official synopsis, the story follows the ‘man who faced one adversary after another, but with an undying spirit, unwavering zeal and never give up attitude led to India’s first individual gold medal in any form of the Olympics’.

Apart from Aaryan in the titular role of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, the cast of the biopic also features Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Adonis Kapsalis and Palak Lalwani.

The direction for the sports drama is helmed by renowned filmmaker Kabir Khan, who also co-wrote the script with Sumit Arora and Rohit Shukre. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment of Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan Films are the production companies for the title.

‘Chandu Champion’ is scheduled for theatrical release on June 14.

