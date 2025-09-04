Channing Tatum recalls how he bombed his ‘Thor’ audition

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum has revealed that he auditioned for ‘Thor’ long before his debut as Gambit in Marvel.

The actor had worked for years to develop a standalone film on the character, however, he never found success in his efforts.

Development on the Gambit film was expected to begin in 2014 when Channing Tatum was cast in the titular role for a planned standalone film.

However, the film faced multiple delays owing to the director’s departure and rewriting of scripts, and was subsequently scrapped.

Years before his casting as the character, the Hollywood actor took a shot at another Marvel character.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, Channing Tatum revealed he auditioned for Kenneth Branagh’s 2011 superhero movie, ‘Thor.’

“I didn’t really want to be Thor. But I wanted to audition in front of Kenneth Branagh,” he said.

Tatum continued, “After I did one take, [Branagh] was like, ‘You’re not allowed to move. Put your hands on this chair.’ And I froze. He nailed my crutch. I spent the next five years really trying to learn stillness.”

After ending up “traumatised” due to his failure to make a Gambit movie, the actor lost hope on his Marvel future.

However, Channing Tatum finally got the chance to play the character when he appeared in last year’s Marvel blockbuster ‘Deadpool and Wolverine.’

On the day the film released in theatres, the Hollywood actor shared an emotional statement on finally getting the chance to bring the character to life on the big screen.

“I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But [Reynolds] fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me,” he wrote in a social media post at the time.