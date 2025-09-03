Channing Tatum teases major changes to his Gambit in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum has revealed a major change made to his Gambit in the upcoming ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’

After trying for years to develop a standalone film on the character, the Hollywood actor finally found success when he was cast as Gambit in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine.’

The film showed Channing Tatum with a thick Cajun accent, which was a running joke in the 2024 film.

In one of the scenes, Ryan Reynolds’ character quips: “Who’s your dialect coach? The Minions?”

However, the Hollywood actor has now revealed that Gambit’s accent will be easy to understand in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’

The film will see Channing Tatum reprise his role alongside other Marvel actors to fight Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

During a recent inter view with a US media outlet, the Hollywood actor said that Russo Bros, co-directors of the upcoming entry, wanted his accent to be understandable.

“I’m not gonna go full Cajun. [Directors Anthony and Joe Russo] want things to be funny, but they don’t want to go full ‘Deadpool.’ They want to keep the drama and keep it tight,” he said.

Channing Tatum continued, “When Gambit gets serious — when he drops the Mardi Gras mask — things do matter.”

The Hollywood actor also revealed suffering an injury on set, which sidelined him from some action scenes.

“It’s not about the pain I feel in the moment. It’s knowing I can’t take this back. And now I know what the next six months of my life will be like.. I just hate getting old… In my mind, I’m literally still 30 years old — 26, if I’m honest,” he said.

Marvel Studios has scheduled ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ for a release on December 18, 2026.