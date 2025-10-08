Channing Tatum slams streaming platforms before movie release

Roofman, the film of Channing Tatum, a renowned American actor and producer, is approaching release, and he attempts a dig at live streaming services, remarking that they are destabilising the traditional Hollywood system.

In an interview with Variety, his latest comments on the OTT platforms were revealed after his recent criticism of live streaming services.

“I think now, when you get asked to do a movie, or you’re trying to get a movie made, it’s a very confused pipeline of possibilities.” Channing Tatum added in an appearance on Hot Ones.

Read More: Channing Tatum recalls how he bombed his ‘Thor’ audition

“And it really feels like, at times, that you’re incentivised to make bad things to get paid, rather than make something really, really good, for the ***** people that actually get to see these things,” the star further continued.

“And the people that I want to see these movies, the person that I was when I was a kid, and I want good movies. I’m like, ‘Man, I want to give my money to the good movies.’ It’s such an upside-down moment,” Tatum remarked.

Though Channing admits, “But I do believe that the disruption is going to lead to something good. I do believe that. I do believe that the streamers came in for a reason, and it had to change; it had to morph,” Chaning confessed.

It is important to note for movie lovers that Roofman is set to release in cinemas on October 10.

Earlier this year, Hollywood actor Tatum revealed that he auditioned for ‘Thor’ long before his debut as Gambit in Marvel.

The actor had worked for years to develop a standalone film on the character; however, he never found success in his efforts.

Development on the Gambit film was expected to begin in 2014 when Channing Tatum was cast in the titular role for a planned standalone film.