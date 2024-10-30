Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz call off engagement

Celebrity couple Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have reportedly parted ways after being together for three years.

Hollywood A-listers Channing Tatum, 44, and Zoe Kravitz, 35, have called off their engagement, after being together for three years, reported foreign media citing multiple sources.

According to the details, Tatum and Kravitz, who first sparked dating rumours while working together on the latter’s directorial debut ‘Blink Twice’ were reported to have gotten engaged in October last year.

“Art is our love language. I think it’s what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other,” the ‘Batman’ actor had said about Tatum at the premiere of ‘Blink Twice’ in August.

Neither of the two celebrities or their reps have yet commented on the split.

While the two are said to have ended their romantic relationship, it doesn’t mark an end to the professional collaborations of Kravitz and Tatum, who have joined the star-studded cast of Cate Blanchett’s next, ‘Alpha Gang’, as announced on Tuesday, hours before the reports of their break-up began to swirl.

Apart from the former lovebirds, the ensemble cast of the action-comedy also features Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Riley Keough and Léa Seydoux.

Reportedly, the film revolves around the aliens’ attempt to conquer Earth, when they unexpectedly succumb to human emotions, adding a comedic twist to their mission.