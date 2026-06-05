Charli XCX and her husband George Daniel have touched down in Sicily for fellow singer Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s star-studded wedding.

The 33-year-old singer and The 1975 drummer, 36, were among the first famous names spotted touching down in the Italian destination as festivities begin at the luxury Villa Igiea Hotel on the outskirts of Palermo. Also among the early arrivals was Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker and his wife Sophie.

According to reports, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are hosting a multi-day celebration reportedly costing around £1.5 million, with around 300 family members and friends expected to attend.

Lipa and Turner are believed to be staying at the five-star Villa Igiea Hotel, where suites overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea have been reserved for close friends and family.

The wedding festivities follow the couple’s legal ceremony held earlier in London at Old Marylebone Town Hall, where Dua Lipa wore a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit paired with white gloves, a Bulgari necklace, and a wide-brimmed hat designed by Stephen Jones.

Charli XCX and husband George Daniel also tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in July, 2025. The couple later had a formal celebration in Sicily in September that year.