Charli XCX leads BRITs nominations, Beatles’ final song recognised

Singer Charli XCX, whose album ‘Brat’ inspired a cultural phenomenon last summer, led nominations for the BRIT Awards on Thursday, with the Beatles also recognised with their first nod at Britain’s pop music honours since 1977.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Charli XCX received five nominations overall, including for Artist of the Year, Dance Act and Pop Act, while her single ‘Guess’, featuring Billie Eilish, is up for Song of the Year.

‘Brat’, which inspired fans to film themselves dancing to its tracks and whose lime green cover look was adopted by U.S. presidential hopeful Kamala Harris’ campaign on social media after the pop star referenced her in a post, will compete for the coveted album of the year prize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mastercard UK (@mastercarduk)

Its competitors for that award include singer Dua Lipa’s ‘Radical Optimism’, jazz quintet Ezra Collective for ‘Dance, No One’s Watching’ and indie rock band The Last Dinner Party’s ‘Prelude to Ecstasy’. All three acts have four nominations each.

Completing the best album list is ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ by The Cure, who were last nominated for a BRIT Award in 1993.

The band, also in the running for group of the year and best alternative/rock act, topped the UK charts with the album, their first in 16 years.

The Beatles, who were last nominated at the inaugural 1977 BRIT awards, were recognised in the Song of the Year category with ‘Now And Then’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The BRIT Awards (@brits)

Billed as the last Beatles song, the chart-topping single features the voice of late member John Lennon and was developed using artificial intelligence. It also features parts recorded by surviving members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as the late George Harrison.

The awards, which will be held in London on March 1, feature gender-neutral categories with 10 nominees for both artist and international artist of the year, after organisers doubled the number following an outcry over a male list of best artist contenders at the 2023 awards.

Among the famous names nominated for International Artist of the Year are Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The BRIT Awards (@brits)

One winner who has already been revealed is for BRIT Rising Star, which this year goes to ‘Stargazing’ singer Myles Smith. He has three other nominations.

Oscar nominations 2025: full list of nominees for 97th Academy Awards