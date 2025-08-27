Charlie Hunnam debuts as Ed Gein for Netflix’s ‘Monster’ season 3

Netflix unveiled the first look at Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in the poster for the third season of its crime anthology series on Wednesday.

Titled ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story,’ the upcoming season will air on the streamer worldwide on October 3.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the crime anthology series began with ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ in 2022.

Netflix then aired ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ in 2024.

The third season of ‘Monster’ stars actor Charlie Hunnam as the titular serial killer.

The official description for the new season states: “Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare.

“Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.”

Apart from Charlie Hunnam, ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ also features Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf, Suzanna Son, Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, Lesley Manville, Joey Pollari, Charlie Hall, Tyler Jacob Moore, Mimi Kennedy, Will Brill, and Robin Weigert.

The makers of the crime series are also working on a fourth season, focused on Lizzie Borden and the murder of her father and stepmother.