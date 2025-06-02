Oscar Isaac turns Jacob Elordi into a monster in ‘Frankenstein’ trailer

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has unveiled the trailer for ‘Frankenstein,’ starring Hollywood actors Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi.

The first footage at the upcoming film was revealed during Netflix’s Tudum event.

Hollywood actor Oscar Isaac plays Victor Frankenstein in the film, while Jacob Elordi stars as the iconic monster.

Other cast members include Mia Goth as Elizabeth, Ralph Ineson as Professor Krempe, and Chrstoph Watlz as Harlander.

Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Covery and Charles Dance also star in the Netflix film.

Guillermo del Toro is best known for his iconic monster films.

His 2006’s ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ scored three Oscar wins, while ‘The Shape of Water’ won four Academy Awards, including best picture and best director.

In a recent interview with a US media outlet, Oscar Isaac recalled the time when Guillermo del Toro brought up the idea to him out of nowhere.

“I wasn’t expecting it. I was just sitting with him talking and after a long conversation he looked up at me and said, ‘I think that you need to be my Victor Frankenstein.’ I still can’t believe it,” the Hollywood actor said.

“He said, ‘I’m going to make you a banquet as an actor,’ and that is what he did, every day I would come to set and I just was so excited and was doing all sorts of beautiful, difficult, expressive things. I just had him as my brother, right there helping me every step of the way” he added.

Del Toro has said that the film, an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel, would not be a true horror movie.

Isaac described the Netflix film as “a big, Mexican, dark, sumptuous, dramatic character piece.”