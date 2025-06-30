Charlize Theron slams Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez over lavish wedding

Charlize Theron didn’t hold back when speaking about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s recent wedding and her words have sparked major headlines.

The Hollywood actress, 49, strongly criticised the couple’s extravagant $50 million wedding in Venice, Italy, during her speech at the fifth annual Block Party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project in Los Angeles.

While many A-list stars attended the grand three-day event, Charlize Theron pointed out that she was left off the guest list.

“I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,” she said to the crowd, drawing laughs, but quickly shifted her tone to something more serious.

Charlize Theron, best known for her roles in Monster and The Old Guard, used the moment to address much larger global issues.

She criticised the timing of such a lavish event, saying that the world is “burning” while many continue to suffer under unfair laws and growing violence.

Charlize Theron stressed the need to focus on real problems. “Yeah, f*** them,” Charlize Theron added bluntly, making her feelings about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez clear.

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, and Lauren Sanchez, a former news anchor, hosted their wedding in Venice, reportedly spending around $50 million and inviting the biggest names in Hollywood.

Read More: Charlize Theron feels ‘intimidated’ as she joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

But while the couple enjoyed their luxury ceremony, Charlize Theron made it clear she found the whole thing out of touch with the struggles many people face today.

Meanwhile, many fans and stars showed support for Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott. She divorced Bezos in 2019 and has since pledged to give away more than half of her fortune to charity.

Charlize Theron didn’t mention Scott directly, but her message strongly contrasted the values shown in Bezos and Sánchez’s event.

On the work front, Charlize Theron confirmed her role in Christopher Nolan’s much-buzzed ‘The Odyssey’, as she revealed feeling ‘intimidated’ to join the cast on set.

Around the time when the first poster of eminent filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s awaited next venture, titled ‘The Odyssey’, is going viral on the internet, Charlize Theron has now confirmed her role as Circe, the primary antagonist to Odysseus, in the mythic epic, and revealed that she will begin shooting in a couple of weeks.

When asked about her preparations to play the goddess of sorcery, Theron shared, “I don’t know; I am just going to talk to Chris (Christopher Nolan) about it and will see where it goes.”

“It’s super intimidating,” she continued to confess and added, “I will be the last one to show up. I will be the new kid on the block. Everybody will know what they are doing and not me.”