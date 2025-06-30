web analytics
Charlize Theron feels ‘intimidated’ as she joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

Hollywood A-lister Charlize Theron has confirmed her role in Christopher Nolan’s much-buzzed ‘The Odyssey’, as she revealed feeling ‘intimidated’ to join the cast on set.

Around the time when the first poster of eminent filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s awaited next venture, titled ‘The Odyssey’, is going viral on the internet, Charlize Theron has now confirmed her role as Circe, the primary antagonist to Odysseus, in the mythic epic, and revealed that she will begin shooting in a couple of weeks.

When asked about her preparations to play the goddess of sorcery, Theron shared, “I don’t know; I am just going to talk to Chris (Christopher Nolan) about it and will see where it goes.”

“It’s super intimidating,” she continued to confess and added, “I will be the last one to show up. I will be the new kid on the block. Everybody will know what they are doing and not me.”

Notably, ‘The Odyssey’, set for July 2026 release, will co-star Theron with an ensemble cast, featuring the likes of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Mia Goth and Corey Hawkins among others.

The makers have reportedly allocated a whopping $250 million budget for this adaptation of the Greek epic.

