Why did Henry Golding compare Charlize Theron to Tom Cruise?

Actor Henry Golding has heaped praise on his The Old Guard 2 co-star Charlize Theron, calling her the “female counterpart to Tom Cruise.”

Speaking at the premiere of The Old Guard 2 at Netflix’s Tudum, Henry Golding said he was impressed by Charlize Theron’s hands-on approach both on and off set.

“You know what it is? She leads from the front,” said Golding, 38. “She’s like a rare commodity in Hollywood. She’s the producer, she’s there first thing in the morning, and last at night. She’s in the action, in the choreography, just like Tom Cruise.”

Henry Golding went on to say that Theron and Cruise are among the last true movie stars in Hollywood. “She and Tom Cruise are some of the last of the movie stars,” he added.

Charlize Theron, 49, reprises her role as Andy (Andromache of Scythia) in the action-packed Netflix sequel. The film sees her immortal character and her team face a dangerous new enemy played by Uma Thurman.

Henry Golding, who joins the cast for the first time, said it was a privilege to work with someone of Theron’s calibre. “She’s not just acting — she’s creating the world, shaping the story, and pushing the action. It’s inspiring,” Golding shared.

The Old Guard 2 also features returning stars KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, Vân Veronica Ngô, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, with Golding and Thurman as the newest additions to the franchise.

Henry Golding is best known for his roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Snake Eyes, but says his time on The Old Guard 2 was unlike any other, largely thanks to Charlize Theron’s leadership.

Earlier, the Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding shared his take on playing James Bond 007.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at The Old Guard 2 premiere in Los Angeles on June 25, Golding admitted that stepping into the shoes of James Bond might not be as glamorous as it seems.

Calling the idea “every actor’s kind of nightmare,” Henry Golding explained that the cultural weight and expectations tied to the iconic role make it incredibly daunting.

Though he acknowledged the thrill of joining a major franchise, he added, “I think I would love it more if there wasn’t that overhanging pressure.”