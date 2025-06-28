Henry Golding isn’t sold on becoming next 007 — Here’s why

While many actors dream of playing James Bond 007, however, the Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding has a different take.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at The Old Guard 2 premiere in Los Angeles on June 25, Golding admitted that stepping into the shoes of James Bond might not be as glamorous as it seems.

Calling the idea “every actor’s kind of nightmare,” Henry Golding explained that the cultural weight and expectations tied to the iconic role make it incredibly daunting.

Though he acknowledged the thrill of joining a major franchise, he added, “I think I would love it more if there wasn’t that overhanging pressure.”

Read More: Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland frontrunners to become new James Bond

Henry Golding also floated a fresh idea for the franchise rather than focusing on just one Bond, why not expand the world with more secret agents or other “00s”? It would, he believes, allow for more creativity and less constraint.

As fans await the next chapter in the long-running spy saga, speculation continues over who will replace Daniel Craig, who stepped down after No Time to Die in 2021.

While no casting has been confirmed, a new film is on the way, with Denis Villeneuve set to direct the 26th Bond movie.

Whether or not Henry Golding is ever offered the role, it’s clear he’s already given the idea a lot of thought and he’s not afraid to say it might be more pressure than prestige.

Earlier, Hollywood actors Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland and Harris Dickinson were reportedly being considered by Amazon as the new James Bond.

Daniel Craig famously debuted as the iconic spy in 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’ and stepped down from the role after starring in 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’

Soon after he left the franchise, several Hollywood actors have been mentioned as the potential new James Bond.

Reportedly, Amazon is eying ‘Euphoria’ star Jacob Elordi, ‘Spider-Man’ actor Tom Holland and ‘Babygirl’ star Harris Dickinson for the role.

The studio and the producer have decided to cast an actor below the age of 30 for the role, Variety reported, citing sources.