Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland frontrunners to become new James Bond

Hollywood actors Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland and Harris Dickinson are reportedly being considered by Amazon as the new James Bond.

Daniel Craig famously debuted as the iconic spy in 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’ and stepped down from the role after starring in 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’

Soon after he left the franchise, several Hollywood actors have been mentioned as the potential new James Bond.

Now that Amazon has roped in Denis Villeneuve as the next director, speculations about the lead actor in the 26th James Bond film have been making the rounds on social media.

Reportedly, Amazon is eying ‘Euphoria’ star Jacob Elordi, ‘Spider-Man’ actor Tom Holland and ‘Babygirl’ star Harris Dickinson for the role.

The studio and the producer have decided to cast an actor below the age of 30 for the role, Variety reported, citing sources.

Both Tom Holland and Harris Dickinson are British, and Jacob Elordi is Australian; however, that would not be a deal-breaker for Amazon, as per the publication.

The mandate of the new James Bond to be under 30 has effectively ruled out Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill and fan-favourite Idris Elba, all of whom are over 30 years of age.

It is worth noting here the upcoming James Bond film, co-produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, will be the first of the series under Amazon’s MGM Studios, which took creative control of the spy franchise from longtime rights holders, Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, earlier this year, entering into a new joint venture with them.