‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve to helm next ‘James Bond’ movie

Acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has been roped in to helm the direction of the hotly anticipated next ‘James Bond’ movie.

Amazon’s MGM Studios confirmed on Wednesday that Oscar-nominated Canadian director Denis Villeneuve will direct the next ‘James Bond’ feature, while Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer, taking charge of one of Hollywood’s most enigmatic spies and longest-running movie series.

Villeneuve, whose filmmaking credits include critically acclaimed titles ‘Sicario’, ‘Blade Runner 2049’, ‘Arrival’ and both ‘Dune’ films, said in an official statement, “I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come.”

“This is a massive responsibility,” the filmmaker asserted.

Notably, the upcoming film, co-produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, will be the first of the series under Amazon’s MGM Studios, which took creative control of the spy franchise from longtime rights holders, Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, earlier this year, entering into a new joint venture with them.

Meanwhile, the makers are yet to name a new lead actor to replace Daniel Craig as the tuxedo-clad British agent in the upcoming film.

Actors like Idris Elba, Theo James, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jonathan Bailey and Regé-Jean Page have been tied to the coveted starring role of the franchise in recent times.

