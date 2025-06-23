Former 007 agent thinks Tom Hardy would make a great James Bond

Veteran actor and former James Bond himself, Pierce Brosnan, explains why it is a good idea to star Tom Hardy in the iconic role.

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan, who first started playing the 007 agent in ‘GoldenEye’ (1995), and continued to reprise the coveted role in three more of James Bond films, including ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ (1997), ‘The World is Not Enough’ (1999) and ‘Die Another Day’ (2002), believes his ‘MobLand’ co-star Tom Hardy can be great choice to step into the shoes of British spy agent.

“Tom would be wonderful,” he said when asked about his thoughts regarding the English actor being the next James Bond.

When asked about his pick, the veteran maintained, “I have no picks. I shall leave it open to the powers that be.”

He went on to add, “There are so many great actors out there who could portray this character. I have no idea who, I have no idea. I wish whoever it is great success.”

It is pertinent to note here that after Brosnan, Daniel Craig was the last to essay James Bond on screen. His five-film tenure as the tuxedo-clad British agent came to an end with ‘No Time To Die’ (2021).

Meanwhile, actors like Idris Elba, Theo James, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jonathan Bailey and Regé-Jean Page are others who have been tied to the coveted role of James Bond in recent times.

