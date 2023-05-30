Charlize Theron speaks up about Keanu Reeves project

Hollywood actor Charlize Theron said she will not think twice about working with fellow celebrity Keanu Reeves in a possible ‘Atomic Blonde‘ and ‘John Wick‘ crossover.

Charlize Theron and Keanu Reeves played on-screen assailants Lorraine Broughton aka Atomic Blonde and John Wick respectively. The characters are loved by action-movie fans.

It will be a dream to watch the two characters face each other or form a deadly team as it is something that does not happen every day.

She had expressed her willingness to work on the possible project in an interview with the American entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter in 2020.

“Listen, as soon as I get the call, I’ll be there,” she had said. “They just have to tell me where, when and I’ll show up. Keanu is one of my favourite people in the whole wide world; I absolutely love him. I respect him, I admire him and I am so grateful that I got to make two movies with him.

“We both kind of find ourselves in this new stage of our career, and so much of Atomic Blonde was influenced by John Wick. So, if we can get those two characters to meet up in a timeline that makes sense, I’m all about it.”

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Atomic Blonde‘ and ‘John Wick‘ franchises have a thing in common. Both of them are directed by Kevin Feige. But the project will need a production studio.