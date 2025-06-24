Charlize Theron reveals she did her own stunts in ‘Old Guard 2’

Hollywood A-lister Charlize Theron disclosed that she did all her ‘Tom Cruise-level’ action sequences for Netflix’s upcoming superhero sequel ‘Old Guard 2’, without any stunt double.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Appearing on an American daily show, to talk about her latest role as Andy in the forthcoming sequel ‘Old Guard 2’, actor Charlize Theron talked about the extensive action sequences in the Netflix film, including hanging by the side of a helicopter – a stunt that Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is famous for.

Theron, who did not use any stunt double for the project, said, “This was actually, weirdly, a lot of fun.”

“But I do have a fear of heights, and I’m not very fond of helicopters,” she continued to confess. “So when we came up with this, a part of me was like, ‘I have two children, so I want to go home for them. I don’t need to die.'”

“So I sat with the helicopter pilot, and I shared that with him, that I want to do something which is really great, but I also wanna be safe,” she concluded, adding that the team shot the particular sequence repeatedly for three weeks.

Notably, Victoria Mahoney’s superhero sequel of the 2020 hit, co-stars Theron with KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, Vân Veronica Ngô, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Uma Thurman and Henry Golding.

‘Old Guard 2’ is scheduled to arrive on streaming giant Netflix on July 2.

Also Read: Charlize Theron returns to fight for humanity in ‘The Old Guard 2’ trailer