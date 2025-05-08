Charlize Theron returns to fight for humanity in ‘The Old Guard 2’ trailer

Netflix dropped the first trailer for ‘The Old Guard 2,’ as Hollywood actor Charlize Theron returned to reprise her role.

As per the official logline for ‘The Old Guard 2’: “Andy (Charlize Theron) leads immortal warriors against a powerful enemy threatening their group. They grapple with the resurfacing of a long-lost immortal, complicating their mission to safeguard humanity.”

Apart from the Hollywood actor in the lead role, the film also stars Kiandra “KiKi” Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Veronica Ngo, Henry Golding, Uma Thurman and Kamil Nozynski.

Directed by Victoria Mahoney, the script for the upcoming film is written by Leandro Fernandez, Greg Rucka and Sarah L. Walker.

Apart from starring in the Netflix film, Charlize Theron also serves as producer alongside A.J. Dix, David Ellison, Marc Evans, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Beth Kono and Gina Prince-Bythewood.

It is worth noting here that the original film was released in 2020 and attracted 72 million views during its first four weeks on Netflix.

The streaming platform had originally scheduled ‘The Old Guard 2’ for release earlier than 2025, however, the Hollywood actor previously said that “Netflix went through quite a changeover. We got kind of stuck in that and our post-production shut down, I think, five weeks into it.”

The upcoming action film is set to stream on Netflix on July 2.