Charmain PTI says party stands with Pakistan Army for country’s defence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday reaffirmed his PTI’s full support for the Pakistan Army, asserting that the nation stands united against Indian aggression, ARY News reported.

His remarks came in response to PTI’s absence from a recent in-camera security briefing held by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

The briefing, held on Sunday, was attended by leaders from major political parties including PML-N, PPP, MQM, JUI-F, and Balochistan Awami Party. However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not attend the briefing.

Speaking to media outside the judicial complex in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar stated, “We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The recent Pahalgam attack is a false flag operation orchestrated by India to malign Pakistan.”

He added, “We are united against Indian hostility. PTI stands firmly with the Pakistan Army in defense of the nation.”

Addressing PTI’s decision to skip the DG ISPR’s briefing, Gohar said the party believes the situation—particularly India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty—requires an All Parties Conference (APC), not just a briefing. “The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India is effectively an act of war. Given the gravity of the matter, an APC should have been convened rather than a mere briefing. For that reason, PTI did not attend the meeting,” he emphasized.

He further added that India is creating war hysteria following the Pahalgam attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir, falsely and maliciously blaming Pakistan without presenting any evidence.

“Pakistan is a united nation. No one can divide us, and no one can intimidate Pakistan,” Barrister Gohar concluded.